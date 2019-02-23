February 23, 2019

WELL, OF COURSE NOT, THEY’RE DEMOCRATS: No call from Democratic governors for Virginia leaders embroiled in scandals to step down.

The Democratic Governors Association won’t ask embattled Democrats Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax or Attorney General Mark Herring to resign their posts in Virginia, even after maintaining that Gov. Ralph Northam should step down following a blackface scandal that has roiled the commonwealth.

“Obviously very disappointing and challenging set of circumstances in Virginia,” said association Chairwoman Gina Raimondo, who is also governor of Rhode Island, in answer to a question by the Washington Examiner about what should happen in Virginia, where Fairfax faces allegations of sexual assault and Herring, like Northam, has admitted to appearing in blackface.

The next in line for the top job in Virginia is a Republican, Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox.