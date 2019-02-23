February 23, 2019

I HAD MISSED THIS STORY YESTERDAY: Trump Admin Ecstatic with Late-Night Deal That Broke Deadlock Over Natural Gas Exports. “Once complete, Calcasieu Pass terminal will export up 12 million metric tons of LNG a year. Brouillette said the project already has buyers, including in Europe, waiting for American natural gas. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling spurred an oil and natural gas boom over the past decade, making the U.S. the world’s top hydrocarbon producer. However, a limiting factor on oil and gas is the lack of export terminals and pipelines.”

Biggest loser: Vladimir Putin.