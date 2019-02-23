February 23, 2019
STEVE STIRLING SENT ME AN ADVANCE COPY of his next novel, Theater of Spies, and I got about 70 pages into it last night. It’s worth pre-ordering it; in fact, so far I like it better than the first book in this series.
