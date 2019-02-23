February 23, 2019

KAMALA’S OPPO TEAM IS ON THE JOB: Klobuchar ate her salad with a comb, report says: The Minnesota Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate has faced multiple reports of her mistreating staff.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is facing additional allegations of abusing her staff after a report Friday said the presidential candidate berated an aide for forgetting to bring utensils — forcing the lawmaker to eat a salad with a comb.

The episode happened in 2008 while the lawmaker was traveling with aides to South Carolina and a staffer bought a salad for Klobuchar while carrying bags through the airport, The New York Times reported.

However, the aide forgot utensils and the flight had none on board, prompting Klobuchar to berate the aide and pull a comb from her bag to eat the salad, the paper reported citing four people familiar with the episode. Klobuchar then directed the aide to clean the comb after she had finished. . . .

Klobuchar has faced recent criticism for reports of mistreating her staff. Citing anonymous sources, HuffPost reported earlier this month that the alleged mistreatment scared off candidates to manage her presidential bid. BuzzFeed News also reported that Klobuchar “ran a workplace controlled by fear, anger, and shame … one that many employees found intolerably cruel.”