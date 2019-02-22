February 22, 2019

F.I.R.E.: State comptroller report about Sex Week at the University of Tennessee raises serious First Amendment questions. “Boyd and Davis’ decision to stop funding student organizations raises serious First Amendment concerns. Ending student group funding will silence a multitude of student voices on campus simply because members of Tennessee’s legislature disapprove of the message of one student organization. Depressingly, the university traded its prior defense of students’ expressive rights for unquestioning obedience to state legislators — and it doesn’t appear to have any plan to replace its current system.”

Personally, I’d like to see them end mandatory “activity fees” entirely. Let students fund the things they want to fund voluntarily, out of their own pockets. When I was a student, I resented the fees because I felt like the money was being used for things I mostly would rather have not seen done at all, and the fees were a lot lower back then. Universities take enough money from students as it is; making student organizations run off self-raised donations would eliminate the coercion, and encourage entrepreneurship.