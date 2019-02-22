February 22, 2019

OH, GOODY: FDA official says ongoing blood pressure drug investigation will probably uncover more tainted pills. “Woodcock said the problem appeared to occur sometime after 2010, when a Chinese manufacturer made changes to its synthetic processes. Yet the FDA did not begin its recall of the drug until July 13, one week after 22 other nations had already pulled the plug on specific manufacturers of valsartan pills to safeguard patients.”

Without government, who would make sure our medicines are safe?