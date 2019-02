WOW! SNOPES FACT CHECKS THE BABYLON BEE. AND YOU THOUGHT I WAS JOKING WHEN I CALLED THE BEE AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD. ALSO, HAVE WE REACHED PEAK 2019 YET? I DON’T THINK I CAN TAKE MUCH MORE INSANITY. ONE THING IS THE CRAZY YEARS, ANOTHER THE YEARS WITH UNDERPANTS ON THEIR HEADS: Was ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett Offered a Job at CNN?