February 21, 2019

WAR CHEST: GOP hauls in record $15.7 million, arming up for Trump 2020 reelection.

The Republican National Committee smashed fundraising records last month as it began preparing for the 2020 election cycle when it plans to reelect President Trump, keep control of the Senate and win back the House speakership.

Insiders said that the RNC hauled in $15.7 million, a new high for a non-election year January. The party has been on a sustained fundraising tear under Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In a sign of support many see for Trump and his policies, three times as much was contributed in January by small dollar donors than large dollar donors.