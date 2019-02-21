February 21, 2019

HMM: Iran unveils submarine that can launch cruise missiles.

Iran shows off a lot of domestically produced military gear which, if it isn’t pure propaganda vaporware, never seems to work as advertised. Here’s what Tehran is claiming this time:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani showed off the semi-heavy sub dubbed the Fateh, or Conqueror, on Sunday to thousands at the port city of Bandar Lengeh.

“We will not bow down to the hegemonic power. We are ready to sacrifice ourselves and spill our blood to protect Iran,” Rouhani said at the ceremony, according to Al Jazeera.

The submarine was unveiled one week after the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“There are definitely messages, which are being conveyed to Washington, D.C.,” Maysam Bizar, a Tehran-based journalist, told Al Jazeera, noting it is an “old tradition” to show off its new military equipment during the revolution anniversary.

The 660-ton sub was entirely produced domestically, according to Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari.

The manufacturing process began on March 21, 2008, which “is a record since the average time in the world is between 12 to 15 years,” he said.