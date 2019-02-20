PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 20, 2019

GOOD GAL WITH A GUN: With 2 shots from her pistol, and prayer, 79-year-old woman holds off burglar. “‘I’m waitin’ on ya’, come on!’ she shouts from downstairs. ‘When you come down those stairs I’m gonna blow your damn brains out!'”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:16 am