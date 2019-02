NO THANKS, LEFTY, WE’RE GOOD:

Jesse Singal points out that most black Virginians want Gov. Ralph “Blackface” Northam to stay in office (58 percent — more support than Northam has among whites). Most Latinos don’t want to be called “Latinx”. Only nine percent of Native Americans want the Washington Redskins to change their name. This signals that progressives have a class problem.