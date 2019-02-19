February 19, 2019

WORST. NAZI. PRESIDENT. EVER. Trump administration launches global effort to end criminalization of homosexuality. “U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, the highest-profile openly gay person in the Trump administration, is leading the effort, which kicks off Tuesday evening in Berlin. The U.S. embassy is flying in LGBT activists from across Europe for a strategy dinner to plan to push for decriminalization in places that still outlaw homosexuality — mostly concentrated in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.”

Yeah, but it’s problematic to go after those countries for murderous barbarism because colonialism or something.