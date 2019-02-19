February 19, 2019
IT’S ALMOST LIKE AUTOMOBILITY IS CONVENIENT OR SOMETHING: Desperate handwringing in Cambridge, Mass., today as its residents just won’t do what they are supposed to do and give up their cars for public transport.
