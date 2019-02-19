February 19, 2019

LYING LIAR OBFUSCATES ABOUT LYING: McCabe Gets Weird on NPR, Refuses to Answer About Lying Under Oath.

NPR’s Morning Edition on Monday split its Andrew McCabe interview into two segments. On the home page they were promoting Russiagate: “Andrew McCabe, Ex-FBI Deputy, Describes ‘Remarkable’ Number Of Trump-Russia Contacts.” On air, that segment never mentioned his lying under oath to the FBI. There was a second segment simply titled “Andrew McCabe Discusses His Firing.” McCabe’s answers were often refusals to answer, which Inskeep spun as “exceptionally careful.” Kudos to NPR for trying to explore it, briefly.

I wouldn’t have expected even that much from NPR. Kudos, indeed.