February 19, 2019

RECYCLING: Nissan gives EV batteries a second life powering camping trailers.

Nissan’s battery recycling solution is made possible by a device the company created called Roam. It’s a small cube that is packed with the lithium-ion battery cells pulled from first-generation Nissan vehicles and can be hooked up to an Air Opus trailer. Roam can store up to 700Wh of electricity and offers 1kW of electrical output — enough to power devices, small appliances, and the onboard lights and heating system in the trailer. Nissan claims that when the battery is combined with a 400W solar panel, it can provide power to the trailer for a week without interruption. The battery can also be recharged in just one hour when plugged into a 230-volt power outlet.