February 19, 2019

OVER AT VOLOKH, Everything you wanted to know about anti-BDS laws, part I.

Key point: State laws that require state contractors to certify that they don’t boycott Israel-related companies and individuals are not unconstitutional infringements of freedom of speech under existing Supreme Court precedent, and it’s not a close call. Rightly or wrongly, a string of Supreme Court precedents hold that refusals to deal, even for ideological reasons, are not considered speech.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the ACLU’s jihad against anti-BDS laws is that it’s willing to risk undermining antidiscrimination laws if that’s necessary to take down the anti-BDS laws. The national ACLU has become a far left organization, and the far left’s pathological hatred of Israel overrides other considerations.