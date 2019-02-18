February 18, 2019
ON THE WHISKEY POLITICS PODCAST, I talk about Twitter, McCabe, AOC, and Racist Chickens Coming Home to Roost. My reference to Trump’s media style as “double-shotted with grape for good measure” is an Alexander Kent tribute.
