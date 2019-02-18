February 18, 2019
MIKE KERRIGAN: No Presidents Day car sales for me: What I learned from John Wayne, C.S. Lewis and an old truck.
I didn’t buy a car today, but I bought four new tires and it seemed like they cost as much as a car.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
MIKE KERRIGAN: No Presidents Day car sales for me: What I learned from John Wayne, C.S. Lewis and an old truck.
I didn’t buy a car today, but I bought four new tires and it seemed like they cost as much as a car.