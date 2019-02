AS I’VE BEEN SAYING FOR NEARLY 20 YEARS ON THIS BLOG, PEOPLE DON’T APPRECIATE THE SCOPE AND SWEEP OF PRESIDENTIAL EMERGENCY POWERS UNTIL A PRESIDENT THEY DON’T LIKE DOES SOMETHING THEY DON’T LIKE: Lawprof Michael Krauss: President Trump May Be On Solid Legal Ground Declaring An Emergency At The Border.

Related: Jonathan Turley: Why Trump will win the wall fight.