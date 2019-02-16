February 16, 2019

SO AS I READ THE LATEST Man-Kzin Wars stories, I’m regularly reminded of a problem with the whole concept — by the time the stories take place, it should be child’s play to enhance a human to be as lethal in the flesh as a Kzin, if not more so. I suppose you can explain it away by arguing that the ARM would have suppressed those technologies, but once the first war started you’d expect them to have taken off. I think the real issue is that that sort of enhancement would undercut a major premise of the stories.