February 16, 2019

Fourteen outstanding authors. Fourteen worlds that never were.

Throughout the human experience, historians have wondered, “What if?” What if Japan had been on the side of the U.S. in World War II? What if things had been just a little different in the Falklands? What if Russia had started World War Three?

Wonder no more, for these questions, along with many others, are answered within the pages of this book. Told by a variety of award-winning authors, like Sarah Hoyt, the 2018 Dragon Award Winner for Alternate History, and Kacey Ezell, the winner of the 2018 Baen Reader’s Choice Award, “Those in Peril,” deals with naval warfare that never happened in our world…but easily could have.

The first book in the exciting new “Phases of Mars” anthology series, there is something for everyone inside! From sailing ships, to steam, to today’s modern aircraft carriers, “Those in Peril” traces several centuries of naval warfare…that wasn’t. From adding a psychic…to making a different choice of friend or foe…to something insignificant toppling a kingdom, this book has it, so come aboard and find out “what if” all of these things had changed history…just a little. You’ll be glad you did!

Inside you’ll find:

Naked by Kacey Ezell

Captain Bellamy’s War by Stephen J. Simmons

A Safe Wartime Posting by Joelle Presby

Beatty’s Folly by Philip Wohlrab

Martha Coston and the Farragut Curse by Day Al-Mohamed

The Blue and the Red: Palmerston’s Ironclads by William Stroock

Far Better to Dare by Rob Howell

Off Long Island: 1928 by Doug Dandridge

For Want of a Pin by Sarah Hoyt

Nothing Can Be Said Sufficient to Describe It by Meriah Crawford

Corsairs and Tenzans by Philip S. Bolger

For a Few Camels More by Justin Watson

Per Mare Per Terram by Jan Niemczyk

Fate of the Falklands by James Young