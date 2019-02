February 16, 2019

OKAY, FIRST IT IS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY. DEFENDING THE BORDERS IS ONE OF THE ACTUAL, LEGITIMATE FUNCTIONS OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, AND THE ENDLESS “CARAVANS” ORGANIZED BY COMMUNIST FRONTS ARE AN ATTACK ON OUR BORDER. SECOND, YEAH, IT’S TOO MUCH POWER IN THE HANDS OF THE EXECUTIVE. THIRD AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, WHY IS OUR GOVERNMENT DOING THINGS LIKE MEDDLING WITH HEALTH CARE AND NOT ITS BASIC, CONSTITUTIONAL DUTIES OF DEFENDING OUR BORDERS? What Does A National Emergency Actually Mean?