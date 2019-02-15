February 15, 2019

LARRY O’CONNOR: A revealing two weeks for the Democrats.

By the end of the week, a second woman emerged with yet another detailed, credible allegation of sexual assault against Mr. Fairfax dating back to his college days. This allegation included contemporary, corroborating witnesses. Mr. Fairfax lost half his staff but stays in office demanding “due process,” a luxury Democrats refused to afford Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh when faced with sketchy, uncorroborated, contradictory accusations at his confirmation hearings.

Democrats: The party of unequal justice when politicians are accused of sexual assault.

Next came the Green New Deal ballyhooed by the young socialists in the congressional freshman class. It was immediately embraced by more senior Democrats wanting to appear woke with the kids. A fact sheet on the sweeping plan revealed modest 10-year goals like basically eliminating air travel, fossil fuels and the internal-combustion engines, plus a lament that ending cow farts might take longer.

Democrats: The party of light rail, tofu and the economic dark ages.