THE MORE LEFTIES CALL TRUMP “UNSTABLE,” THE GREATER THE CONTRAST BETWEEN THE NATION’S ACTUAL PEACE AND PROSPERITY, AND THEIR NONSTOP HYPERVENTILATING: Bill Weld launches GOP presidential exploratory committee.

And a guy who’s just switched to the Liberatarian Party “for life” and then back to the GOP out of opportunism maybe shouldn’t talk about stability. Weld is just yet another case of how our political class is trapped within narcissistic fantasies of its own making.