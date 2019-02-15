PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 15, 2019

OUR CREDENTIALED ELITES: Sex Therapist Claims Trump Supporters Have a ‘Homoerotic Attraction’ to the President. “‘Hopefully, they’re not literally going after their daughters in bed,’ says ‘Dr.’ Susan Block.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:07 pm