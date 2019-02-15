February 15, 2019
OUR CREDENTIALED ELITES: Sex Therapist Claims Trump Supporters Have a ‘Homoerotic Attraction’ to the President. “‘Hopefully, they’re not literally going after their daughters in bed,’ says ‘Dr.’ Susan Block.”
