February 14, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Doubting Jussie Smollett is Racist, According to Jussie Smollett.

“Police raided the home of two persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case last night. Both men are of Nigerian decent and have appeared as extras on the show. Police took bleach, shoes electronics and more. Officers asked family if they knew [Smollett],” CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar tweeted earlier today.

Rob Elgas of ABC7 Chicago tweeted tonight that “Multiple sources tell [ABC7 Chicago] Eyewitness News Jussie Smollet and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack — allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire.”

However, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago PD tweeted about a half hour later that “Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted [ABC7 Chicago] to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.”

Stay tuned.