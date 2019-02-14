February 14, 2019

BAD BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT: Amazon pulls out of $3 billion deal to bring HQ2 to NYC. “For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. . . . We do not intend to re-open the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the US and Canada.”