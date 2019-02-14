February 14, 2019
OH: Roger Stone Files Motion Alleging Special Counsel Released Indictment to CNN in Violation of Court Order. “CNN was ‘provided an unfiled, draft copy of the indictment the Court had ordered sealed’.”
