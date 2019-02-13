PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 13, 2019

WAR ON STANDARDS, DEBLASIOVILLE EDITION: Diversity First—Education, Whenever: In New York City, a blue-ribbon task force agrees that demographics are the best measure of school quality.

Related: Public Education’s Dirty Secret.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:42 pm