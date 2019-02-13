PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 13, 2019

ANTITRUST: Left to Their Own Devices, Pricing Algorithms Resort to Collusion.

Related, from my colleague Maurice Stucke and Oxford’s Ariel Ezrachi: Sustainable and Unchallenged Algorithmic Tacit Collusion.

