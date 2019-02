IF THEY TAKE MAIL OR INTERNET ORDERS, THEY’LL GET A LOT OF BUSINESS: Heaven has a wall: Grocery store ad mailer stirs controversy. “A family-owned Christian grocery store with several locations in Southeast Arkansas is dealing with backlash as customers argue a weekly ad mailer included a controversial political message.”

The SJW backlash doesn’t seem to bother them: “The company says it stands by the messages and plans to keep including them in the weekly mailers.”