February 10, 2019

BRAVE FIREFIGHTER KATY TUR CHEERLEADS FOR AOC’S GREEN NEW DEAL:

CHUCK TODD: David, obviously the president’s team sees a reelection opening. DAVID BRODY: Oh yeah. I mean, it’s wide and it’s huge. And it’s a real big pothole, I think, Chuck, for the Democrats. Look, we know the polls. We’ve seen them. 35 percent of this country is conservative. 35 percent or so is moderate. 26 percent or so liberal. But this is going in a far different direction. Even some of the polling shows that only I think it’s 19 percent– it’s an NBC poll actually, 19 percent think socialism is okay. These are Americans in this country. So the point is that Donald Trump sees this. He’s a master brander. And I believe this is a major, major pothole for Democrats coming, coming in 2020. Big time. Iceberg right ahead. KATY TUR: I’m not so sure about that. I mean, I think you have some, some real reporting out there from experts, not just analysts on television, but from actual experts, the U.N., from the, from Donald Trump’s own administration saying how dire this is. The U.N. said we have 12 years before complete disaster. You talk to the representative of the Marshall Islands, and he’s calling it what could amount to genocide if we allow things to go as they are. The reports aren’t just, “Hey, it’s going to get bad.” The reports are, “People will die. Millions and million, and millions of people will die.” And I think that there is an appetite among voters out there, especially Democratic voters and potentially swing voters, to say, “Hey, let’s do something about this now because it’s, it’s going to affect our future.”

Interesting, Tur’s use of the G-word. As Virginia Postrel once told C-Span’s Brian Lamb:

The Khmer Rouge sought to start over at year zero, and to sort of create the kind of society that very civilized, humane greens write about as though it were an ideal. I mean, people who would never consider genocide. But I argue that if you want to know what that would take, look at Cambodia–to empty the cities and turn everyone into peasants again. Even in a less developed country, let alone in someplace like the United States, that these sort of static utopian fantasies are just that.

Particularly when, as Kevin Williamson wrote today, “Field Marshal Sandy needs a great cause to which to attach herself, lest she return to being only Sandy, obscure and unhappy and of no consequence — or at least no consequence obvious enough for someone with her crippled understanding of what life is for.”

But if Tur actually believes that “The U.N. said we have 12 years before complete disaster,” will she help slow things down, even a little bit, by insisting that NBC drop its contracts with NASCAR and the NFL, and perhaps Hollywood itself to dramatically shrink its own massive carbon footprint? And if we really do only “have 12 years before complete disaster,” which decade is she referring to?