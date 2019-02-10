February 10, 2019

I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN ROCK MUSIC POSED AS BEING REBELLIOUS: Nancy Pelosi gets rock star treatment at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards gala. “The audience at Clive Davis’ white-hot gala included Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who got the most requests to take a selfie.”

Pelosi’s sarcastic handclap and smirk to President Donald Trump at his State of the Union address went viral last week and launched hundreds of memes. So when Davis announced that she was in the audience — Pelosi has attended in the past — she received a standing ovation, while some people even imitated her now-famous handclap. At the top of the event and as she tried to exit, people asked to take selfies, almost creating a line as Pelosi smiled through them all.

As they said at Columbia Records while Clive was president, the man can’t bust our music!