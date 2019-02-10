February 10, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Should White Boys Still Be Allowed to Talk? Proper response: Fuck off, bigot.

But this more nuanced response from the comments is good: “It’s not often that racist and sexist thoughts are married so well on the page, so kudos to the writer for creating this perfect storm of hate. Who will get space next on the editorial pages of The Dickinsonian? A Klansman? A gleeful misogynist?” And I’m happy to say that that’s the general tenor.

Meanwhile, a friend on Facebook observes: “Ever notice that in every discussion of girls vs boys it is: How we can encourage girls. vs How we can correct boys. Or Girls ‘kick ass’ and boys are ‘toxic.’ Notably even in cases where Genderists claim to care about boys it is about fixing their problematic nature. If boys fare poorly it is because their failings, not because of the failings of those to whom their care was entrusted. At this point it is fairly obvious. But the post-mortem analysis of the effects of Genderism will astound in the coming decades. It will make the Catholic Priest child abuse scandals pale in comparison.”

