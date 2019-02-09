PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 9, 2019

KURT SCHLICHTER: Tell The Social Justice Warrior Mobs To Go Pound Sand.

Also, sue them, mock them, name and shame them, and otherwise make them sick of their own tactics. Even a flatworm is smart enough to turn away from pain.

