February 9, 2019
KURT SCHLICHTER: Tell The Social Justice Warrior Mobs To Go Pound Sand.
Also, sue them, mock them, name and shame them, and otherwise make them sick of their own tactics. Even a flatworm is smart enough to turn away from pain.
