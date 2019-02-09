February 9, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY. Emails: Jake Tapper Tore Into ‘Irresponsible’ BuzzFeed Editor For Publishing The Steele Dossier.

Tapper was seemingly upset with [Ben] Smith because shortly before BuzzFeed published the dossier, CNN had reported parts of the document had been briefed to then-President-elect Donald Trump in a meeting with top intelligence community officials Jan. 6, 2017.

CNN did not publish the dossier, but BuzzFeed used CNN’s story as a hook to publish Steele’s 35-page report.

“That was pretty uncollegial[.] Not to mention irresponsible[.] No one has verified this stuff,” Tapper wrote to Smith.

Smith defended his decision, telling Tapper that publishing the dossier “was not an easy call.”

“Collegiality wise it was you stepping on my dick,” Tapper responded.