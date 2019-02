BUT WHY WOULD THEY LISTEN TO HIM?

● Shot: Billionaire liberal threatens to unload on Dems if they don’t impeach Trump. Tom Steyer is cranking up his pressure campaign to oust the president — and he has top Democrats in his sights.

—Headline and subhead, the Politico yesterday.

● Chaser: Off With Their Heads! Lefties Believe Billionaires Should Be ‘Eliminated.’

—Rick Moran, PJ Media today.