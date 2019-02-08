February 8, 2019

BUSINESS: Amazon just quietly confirmed it is competing with UPS and FedEx.

Amazon’s annual reports usually first highlight the “intense competition” the retail juggernaut faces. In 2017, that predictably included “retail, e-commerce services, digital content and electronic devices, and web and infrastructure computing services.”

This year, Amazon added another industry in which they’re facing competition — “transportation and logistics services,” as CNBC’s Eugene Kim reported on Feb. 5.

That’s a clear warning shot to UPS and FedEx. Both transportation companies have long claimed Amazon is just a good customer.