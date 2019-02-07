February 7, 2019

SOCIALISM MEANS CARING: German journalist detained in Venezuela since November starts new hunger strike in prison.

Billy Six has been in custody since Nov. 17, as BBC News World reported at the time. He was detained by agents of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence in Santa Cruz de Los Taques, a coastal town about 310 miles west of Caracas.

The journalist was taken to the Helicoide prison in the center of the Venezuelan capital, home of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin, for its initials in Spanish), and remains there today, said Espacio Público, a civil association dedicated to the promotion and defense of freedom of expression and the right to information in Venezuela.

On Dec. 13, Six began a hunger strike to demand that he be allowed to communicate with his family, with the German Embassy in Caracas and with a lawyer he trusted, the organization said.