SMOKE SIGNALS FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: Elizabeth Warren on Meet the Press (3-11-2018) said she “never used [Native American status] for anything.”

“The Texas Bar card was very damaging because it’s part of the drip, drip, drip of Warren’s obfuscation as to what she did with her false claim to be Native American. Warren never volunteers information, she only reacts when others have uncovered her use. She only tells you what she thinks you already know.”