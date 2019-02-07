PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 7, 2019

BUT OF COURSE: Muslim Congresswoman Blamed Western World for Al-Shabaab Terror Attack in Kenya.

Jeane Kirkpatrick’s “blame America first” used to be an effective jab at certain Democrats, but now it’s a point of pride.

