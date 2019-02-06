PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 6, 2019

JOHN ELLIS: S. Carolina Police Agencies Defend Raking in Extra Revenue Through Use of Civil Forfeiture Laws as Extra Revenue Streams. “Innocent citizens shouldn’t have to go to court to get their property back.”

Indeed.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:32 pm