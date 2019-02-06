February 6, 2019
JOHN ELLIS: S. Carolina Police Agencies Defend Raking in Extra Revenue Through Use of Civil Forfeiture Laws as Extra Revenue Streams. “Innocent citizens shouldn’t have to go to court to get their property back.”
Indeed.
