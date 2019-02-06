February 6, 2019

WHAT IS IT ABOUT VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS? Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party.

Another top Virginia Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted Wednesday to putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student. Herring issued a statement saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as a 19-year-old undergraduate at the University of Virginia. The revelation further roils the top levels of Virginia government. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are already facing controversies, and Herring would be next in line to be governor after those two men.

Remember, their campaign theme was that they were going to protect us from Ed Gillespie, who had suddenly transformed from run-of-the-mill GOP pol to dangerous white supremacist just in time for the election. Oops!

Anyway, it’s obvious that all three need to resign in favor of Speaker of the House of Delegates Kirk Cox. Zero tolerance for racism and bigotry!