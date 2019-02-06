February 6, 2019

HMM: Pentagon walks back Trump idea of using Iraq base to counter Iran.

Iran’s imperial ambitions run through Iraq to Syria, and their constant meddling in Yemen’s troubles is just a proxy war against Saudi Arabia. Not to mention support for international terrorism, nuclear threats against Israel, and remains one of the two surviving members of the still all-too-real “Axis of Evil.” In short, Iran is the biggest single obstacle to peace in the entire region. So it sure would be nice to see more creative thinking out of the Pentagon for a change.