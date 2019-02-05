February 5, 2019

LOVING THE ZOOM-IN ON BERNIE SANDERS as Trump slams socialism for coercion, domination, and control. “America will never be a socialist country.” Pretty sure the people chanting “USA, USA!” this time weren’t the women in white.

UPDATE: CNN cameras suddenly can’t find AOC in the crowd when POTUS promises we will never be a socialist country.

Plus: “Trump’s anti-socialist, pro-liberty rhetoric is, dare I say it, Reaganesque. That’s as high praise as I know how to muster for a politician.”

MORE: Nancy Pelosi Blinks ‘Please Send Help’ In Morse Code.