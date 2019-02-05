February 5, 2019

BUNCH OF WHITE WOMEN DRESSED IN WHITE NOT APPLAUDING DURING TALK OF RECORD MINORITY EMPLOYMENT — not a good look.

UPDATE: Seen on Facebook: “Why are all the Dem women dressed like Ralph Northam?”

Stephen Kruiser calls it “the Bleached Estrogen Borg section.”

ANOTHER UPDATE: From the comments:

MORE: Well, they didn’t stand for the minority employment, but the women stood for record employment of women. Seems kinda . . . selfish.

Trump: “Don’t sit yet, you’re gonna like this. . . ” And he gets them on their feet again, they can’t resist. This is his pivot to unity, making it hard for Dems to marginalize him with suburban women.

He’s even got the Women In White cheering “USA” now. Is there nothing he can’t do?