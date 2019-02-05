February 5, 2019

WAPO HELPS ELIZABETH WARREN WITH A PRE-SOTU DOCUMENT DUMP:

Using an open records request during a general inquiry, for example, The Post obtained Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas, providing a previously undisclosed example of Warren identifying as an “American Indian.”

Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it. Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity.