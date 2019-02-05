February 5, 2019
WAPO HELPS ELIZABETH WARREN WITH A PRE-SOTU DOCUMENT DUMP:
Using an open records request during a general inquiry, for example, The Post obtained Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas, providing a previously undisclosed example of Warren identifying as an “American Indian.”
Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it. Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity.
This tidbit (click over for the photo of her Texas bar card) was buried eight paragraphs into a Washington Post story innocuously titled “Elizabeth Warren apologizes for calling herself Native American.” Just think of the media as Democratic operatives with bylines, and the Post burying the lede makes perfect sense.