February 5, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: ‘Learn to Code:’ Good Advice, or Hate Speech?

I know I speak for all of us when I say that our thoughts and prayers are with our very important journalists in this difficult time. They could’ve chosen easy careers, like coal mining or law enforcement or firefighting. But instead they chose to become literal firefighters, fighting fires in the form of mean tweets that hurt their feelings.

Stay strong, journo friends. And please, please, do not learn to code. You simply can’t meet that industry’s higher standards of accuracy.