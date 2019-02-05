PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 5, 2019

#JOURNALISM: Ted Frank Makes The Kavanaugh Comparison:

Democracy dies in lying weasels who’ll do anything to help the Democrats’ narratives. Okay, it’s not as catchy a slogan but it has the advantage of being true.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am