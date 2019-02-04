February 4, 2019

CHANGE YOU’LL BE REQUIRED TO BELIEVE IN: Land, jobs are top priorities for radical S. African party.

A former ANC member, Malema founded the EFF in 2013, and his radical programme rules out “compromises” allegedly agreed to by ANC leaders with the white minority.

Malema, 37, has begun to eat away at ANC support amid chronic unemployment that now stands at 27 percent of the workforce.

But his keystone issue is land redistribution.

“The economy is in the hands of the white community, we want to change that,” he told the crowd to cheers and raised fists.

“We are going to place all land under the custodianship of the state, for equal redistribution to all,” he pledged.